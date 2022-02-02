Dozens of homeless people moved into temporary housing as encampment clean up continues around Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Dozens of homeless people will now have a temporary place to call home. The City of Fresno relocated homeless people living in encampments into the recently purchased Ambassador Inn.

It’s part of the city’s long-term initiative to house homeless people and get them the services they need to stay off the streets.

The city recently purchased a few more motels around Fresno to act as a more long-term place to house homeless people who have been living in encampments across Fresno.

Mayor Jerry Dyer says while this doesn’t solve the root issue of homelessness and doesn’t get everyone off the streets, it’s progress.

“I’m realistic enough to know we are always going to have homeless people in our society. To the degree a mayor allows it, is something that me personally, I’m not willing to allow,” explained Dyer.

Formally a motel, the Ambassador Inn will now serve as a place to stay for those who have been living on the streets.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer says the motel can house 56 people, giving them not only a warm place to stay but services to help them have a chance at transitioning out of homelessness.

“Many of the people I talked to on the streets today, had been living out there for 6 or 7 years. So this is really going to be the first time, that they have a place to call home,” Dyer said.

Targeting encampments nearby, Dyer says those who have been relocated will now be able to live in the motel for 30 to 90 days. They can bring their pets, many of their belongings and are given meals.

The city also purchased the Villa Motel, which can house 51 people. Combined the properties cost the city 5.7 million dollars. While an investment, Dyer says it’s worth it.

“Over the next two, three years, we’ll continue with this plan, and before long we’re going to look back, just like we do with our freeways and say where did our homeless go?” Dyer said.

Director of Housing and Homeless Initiatives H. Spees says while there are still many more people on the streets- the progress they made on Wednesday is important.

“There’s more people on our streets today than we have beds. So what we do is we target encampments. An encampment is the most dangerous place to live in Fresno,” said Spees.

Mayor Dyer says they still need to clean up the encampments and over the next few days watch to make sure no one returns.

The next relocation into another motel will be in about two weeks, and he says city staff is already preparing.