Do students have to get tested to return to school? Here’s what Fresno Unified parents need to know

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – As Fresno Unified students prepare to head back to the classroom on Tuesday, some parents that were hoping to test their children didn’t get the chance.

The district handed out at-home rapid COVID testing kits on Friday and Monday at 7 different sites but ran out late Monday morning.

“Come on, how are you guys not going to have enough for the school?” questioned Roxana Benites who brought her siblings to get the kits. “Then why call and make this such a big deal?”

Benites said the family couldn’t make it on Friday and received several calls from the district that said the kits would be available until 3 p.m. at the sites. When she arrived at one of the locations around 11 a.m., all the kits were gone.

“It makes me feel kinda helpless,” said Benites. “Like, I know there are a lot of COVID cases right now so I don’t feel too safe sending them to school.”

Beneto Ramirez wanted to pick up kits for his children at home who aren’t feeling well.

“My kids are all sick except one right now, so we probably won’t have them return the first week.”

Many of the parents that talked to our station were confused at the testing site and thought that a negative test result was required for their students to return to the classroom on Tuesday.

Superintendent Bob Nelson clarified that is not true.

“That’s the real fear right now,” said Nelson. “There is a real fear that somehow testing is mandated and that is why we gave these tests out. That is not the case. People do not have to consent to tests, we are doing it because it is a good community thing and a responsible choice.”

Nelson said that safety protocols will be in place on campuses. He also said remote learning would be the last resort option and the best place for students is in the classroom.

The district has three testing sites that are available to parents and staff. You do need an appointment. The locations are listed below.

Fresno High School, 1839 N Echo Ave, Fresno, CA 93704

McLane High School, 2727 N Cedar Ave Fresno, CA 93703

Roosevelt High School, 4250 E Tulare Ave Fresno, CA 93702

Nelson also announced that Fresno Unified is partnering with the state and in the upcoming weeks any student who wants to be tested weekly at any school campus can. The parent will have to fill out a consent form.