Do local school districts have the authority to make masks optional?

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif.(KGPE)- On Wednesday night, Sierra Unified School District made masks optional for students, but do districts have the authority to overrule the state mandate?

The California Department of Public Health said that individual districts cannot override the state’s mandate but that didn’t stop one valley district from going against it and some other parents are calling for their districts to follow.

“Super Bowl happened and I felt like if all these people can gather in a situation like this, there is no way I am going to force my kids to put a mask on,” said Heather Wolf.

Wolf’s children attend Red Bank Elementary in Clovis. Wolf told her kids they could choose not to wear a mask and she said when her children didn’t, they were separated from their classmates and put on a stage to do their work.

When Wolf found out she was furious, headed to the school, and took a picture.

“My little ones on full display, being completely shamed for the choices that they were making to not wear a mask,” Wolf said

“I get headaches from it and it’s annoying,” said St. Anthony’s fifth-grader Bella Tune.

Parents and students not in Clovis Unified also object to the mask mandate.

Tune and several other children showed up to campus on Wednesday refusing to wear a mask. Her grandmother, Donna Tune said parents were called and told to pick up their children for not following the rules and Donna said the students were told to wait outside of the school building.

“They are making our kids sit out there,” said Donna Tune. “Unacceptable.”

The Catholic Diocese of Fresno operates St. Anthony’s School and provided this statement about the incident.

“The Diocese of Fresno and St. Anthony’s School will uphold the law and will not deviate from public health mandates. Both the law and public health mandates apply to all schools: public, private, religious, and charter.

Many St. Anthony parents have shared their belief that the Bishop and/or superintendent has the authority to choose whether to implement the mask mandate. This is simply not true.

Bishop Brennan offers his prayers for the families of St. Anthony’s as well as for all of the Catholic Schools within our diocese as they continue to endure the pandemic.” –St. Anthony’s statement

The diocese said that the district has to follow the state mandates to remain open and Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly agreed.

“They are in the state of California so the state requirements apply,” said Ghaly.

The state mandate didn’t stop Sierra Unified School District from approving a resolution that goes against it. That means that effective Thursday masks are optional for students.

While COVID hospitalizations and case rates are down in Fresno County. The central valley is not through the Omicron surge and has higher transmission rates and lower vaccination rates than the rest of the state.

“So it is really important to look at those two things and how you can protect yourself as well as your child’s health by getting vaccinated and continuing to follow safety measures so you don’t get sick,” said Valley Children’s Hospital Dr. Hailey Nelson.

The state does have the ability to pull funding from districts or counties that don’t follow the state mandates but have not done that over the pandemic.