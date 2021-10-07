Department of Social Services celebrates opening of resource building

SELMA, Calif. (KGPE)- On Thursday, the Fresno County Department of Social Services celebrated the official reopening of its new resource facility after going through upgrades.

The new facility in Selma provides many services for people who live in Fresno County like food assistance, employment, and medical help.

“We are committed to serving the public,” says Delfino Neira, director with the Fresno County Department of Social Services. “This office is going to be here for decades to come and that is our commitment.”

The new facility will provide more access to social service resources for clients and it will also provide a more comfortable environment for staff members.

“What it does is it helps the folks who work here, first, they needed upgraded bathrooms, space for ergonomics so they can work safer, and also provides a better space for the folks who utilize the services,” says Scott Robertson, mayor of Selma.

Those services also include job-research center, health care advisors, and other community resources. One key goal is to make those using the facility, more self-sufficient.

“We have new self-service options, so there are things that clients can do on their own,” says Linda DuChene, deputy director of social services. “We have computers set up, they can apply online, they can submit verifications and paperwork online.”

Remodeling of the existing space took place from March 2020 to January 2021.

Since March, the site has been fully occupied, but because of COVID, the ribbon-cutting ceremony was put off.

City and county leaders say they hope the community will take advantage of the new site.

“This city and for our staff, a huge step forward for what we want to do and what we want to accomplish in this town and how we want to support all,” says Neira.

The facility is located at 3830 McCall Avenue and is open from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm.