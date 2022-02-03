Death in suspected fentanyl incident in Fresno under investigation

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – No charges announced yet, but the Fresno County District Attorney says a death in Fresno possibly related to fentanyl exposure on Wednesday is being investigated by her office.

The incident began Wednesday evening, sending officers to the area of N. 4th Street and Harvey where they say they found two people inside a home believed to have been exposed to fentanyl.

Police say the two people inside the home were exposed; a man in his mid-20s died and the other is recovering in the hospital. was a man in his mid-20s. His name has not been released and the other is a juvenile who is expected to be okay.

“Investigators from state, federal, and local agencies come out to conduct their own investigation on how that drug got there, who provided it, trace it back to the manufacturers,” says Felipe Uribe with the Freno Police Department.

Investigators believe the two young men found inside the home were friends and because the investigation is ongoing, officers cannot give many details about the case but want to bring awareness about the seriousness and dangers that fentanyl can cause.

“It doesn’t take much exposure for fentanyl to kill you, it’s a serious problem and it’s hitting a lot of our adolescent and juvenile society,” says Uribe.

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp says her office is working hard to combat the fentanyl crisis – not only through education but bringing forth stricter punishments.

“We are getting ready here in Fresno to now start prosecuting these cases as murder by poisoning,” said Smittcamp.

Since the start of this year, the Fresno Police Department says they’ve responded to seven fentanyl-related calls – two ending with deaths.

On Wednesday’s tragedy, the district attorney says further investigation will reveal what the next steps will be.

“At this point, we’re not prepared to say if there will be state or federal charges as we are continuing the investigation.”