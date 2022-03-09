FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for a gang-related attempted murder, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

47-year-old Jessie Aguilar was serving three life terms for murder, attempted murder, and assault on a correctional officer. According to the DA’s office, Aguilar pleaded guilty last month to charges that he was ordered the murder of a rival gang member using a contraband cell phone from inside prison.

The DA’s office says Aguilar used the phone to ask Juan Alfredo Venegas to get a 14-year-old gang member to help him murder a rival gang member at Calwa Park. Detectives found Venegas at the park with a fully automatic pistol, according to the DA’s office.

Venegas is set to be sentenced for his role in the murder plot on March 25, according to the DA’s office.