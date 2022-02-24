CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – Clovis Unified School District decided to stop enforcing the statewide mask mandate for schools at a special meeting on Wednesday night.

Following the controversial vote, a teachers’ group is now speaking out, saying it’s unfair they were not consulted on this decision.

“Most teachers feel that it is chaotic,” said Kristin Heimerdinger with the Association of Clovis Educators (ACE). “There’s varying levels of guidance from school administration depending on what school you’re at.”

The Buchanan High School teacher says the district did not seek their input.

“Teachers were never consulted on this decision. So we’re the ones that have to live with the decision, we’re the ones that have to navigate the decision in our classroom.”

Kelly Avants, a spokesperson for the district, says ACE represents a small group of educators, and that it is not a negotiating party. However, the district says teachers were made aware that the enforcement protocol was changing.

Avants says they’re continuing to meet with staff to address any concerns.

“Whether it’s PPE needs, or additional plexin glass, or room configuration, we’ll have all those conversations with our teachers,” she said.

As COVID guidelines loosen up at valley school districts, doctors are asking parents to continue taking precautions.

“Anytime we step back from protective measures, that increases our risk of being exposed to the virus,” said Hailey Nelson, a pediatrician at Valley Children’s Hospital.

According to state data, children account for 22% of covid cases.

“Masks slow the spread of illness, not only the spread of covid but also other childhood illnesses including the flu,” said Nelson.

In California, only 30% of children ages 5-11 are vaccinated. For kids 12-17, 65% have gotten their shots.

“I’ve had patients who really are kinda suffering now because of their illness and the parents said, ‘It was mild early on.’ And now they’re still having symptoms months later,” said Nelson.

The state is expected to revisit masking guidelines on Monday.