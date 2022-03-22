FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Big changes will be coming to the California State University system after allegations that Dr. Joseph Castro mishandled sexual assault complaints against another administrator while he was president of Fresno State.

The changes include an external investigation into the handling of sexual harassment complaints against Fresno State Vice President of Student Affairs Frank Lamas, a statewide assessment of Title IX practices, and a task force that will give recommendations to the board on policies that can be reformed.

“Fresno is not the only place rotten at the core,” said Fresno State Professor Vang Vang as she addressed the Board of Trustees during the meeting. “There is San Jose, CalPoly Slo, San Marcos, San Francisco, and so on.”

“Right now, I feel ashamed to tell people where I teach due to the behavior of this board in handling the former chancellor,” said CSU Professor Kevin Weir.

“There is little to no trust left at Fresno State and across all CSU campuses,” said one speaker.

Frustration was in the voices of CSU teachers and students as they spoke before the board of trustees. At one point, an audience member shouted over the board chair.

The emotion came after a series of USA Today articles alleged that Dr. Castro mishandled sexual harassment allegations while he was president at Fresno State.

According to documents, despite several sexual harassment complaints against Lamas and a Title IX investigation that called for his resignation, Lamas was given great reviews and raises, awarded the lifetime achievement award, paid $260,000, and given a letter of recommendation as long as he retired and never worked at a CSU campus again.

“What is the point of having legislation if it is not being upheld and made to enforce it,” said CSU Eastbay intern Crystal Gill.

On February 17, Dr. Castro resigned as chancellor and he signed a settlement agreement that paid him $400,000 and gave him ‘retreat rights,’ allowing him to teach at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo as a tenured professor after a year.

“$400,000 dollars!” a Chico State student exclaimed as she spoke to the board. “This is the amount the former Chancellor Castro received after he resigned from his position. Meanwhile, my campus can’t afford a new counselor.”

“We recognize, we are sorry and we honor those that were impacted by any misconduct on any CSU campus,” said CSU Board of Trustees Chair Lillian Kimbell.

After hearing the concerns, the board took action, including the creation of a task force, an independent investigation into Title IX policies at Fresno State, an assessment of Title IX policies across all CSU campuses, and recommendations from a task force on reform including resignations and settlement agreements.

The board also ceased transition rights for new executive staff hired such as the chancellor that allows them to negotiate their settlement if they resign and transition into other faculty positions.

A CSU spokesperson said the findings of the investigation and the assessment will be made public.

The investigation into Fresno State will take 90-120 days.

A spokesperson for Assemblyman Jim Patterson that his office plans to ask for an audit of CSU policies but it has been delayed because there is not an auditor currently.