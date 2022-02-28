FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE)- As mask mandates start to disappear across the state, the Valley’s COVID-19 positivity rates are also quickly dropping.

Experts say the downward trends are an encouraging sign.

“We’re hopefully past the phase where we need to do this, widespread universal shutdowns, social distancing, masking for an entire population as a whole,” said Dr. Kenny Bahn.

Dr. Bahn with the University of California San Francisco Fresno says the downward trend in positivity rates has a lot to do with the people building up their natural immunities.

“It swept through and got a lot of people in the valley but also, since so many people got infected less people are available to be infected…so then the infectivity quickly falls down,” Dr. Bahn said.

According to the numbers, Fresno had a COVID-19 positivity rate of 5.9% at the beginning of the year as the Omicron variant, towards the end of January it climbed to 34.1%.

“Omicron was an extremely infectious variant coming through, it’s pretty interesting the faster it catches on…the faster it goes up the faster it comes down.” Dr. Bahn said.

As February comes to a close, there has been a significant drop in the positivity rate, currently, it is around 12%. The drop in percentage is playing a part in the state dropping mask mandates in schools.

“We said we would look at the data… there are really encouraging trends… as we use both the new framework the CDC provided as well as the existing framework… this feels like the right time,” Secretary of California Health and Human Services Agency Mark Ghaly said.

Experts say they’re hopeful the recent drop in positivity percentage signals the start of the transition to a post-pandemic phase, and begin treating new COVID-19 variants that pop up more like the Flu.

Despite mask mandates coming down across the state, doctors are still encouraging people to get vaccinated, they say it is the best way to reduce transmission and continue the downward trend.