COVID-19 cases are overwhelming local hospitals, officials warn

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are starting to decline across the United States, but Central Valley hospitals are still struggling to keep up and positivity rates remain high.

“The Valley truly lags behind the rest of the state by about two weeks. We have 601 reported hospitalized COVID patients. The last time we had that was back in January of last year,” said Fresno County EMS Director Dan Lynch.

Lynch says CRMC and St. Agnes Medical Center have cleared out their non-medical spaces to add 136 beds.

“They’re coming up with anything and everything they can because that’s what’s needed right now,” he said.

In Tulare County, officials say there are 900 new cases per day and 171 COVID-positive patients in local hospitals.

“We had over 6,000 new cases last week, and that was about a 34% increase from the week prior,” said Tulare County’s Carrie Monterio.

Both counties urge citizens to avoid using the emergency department unless it’s absolutely necessary.

“The emergency departments are truly, truly overwhelmed right now,” Lynch said.