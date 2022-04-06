FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) The special election for the 22nd Congressional District seat vacated by Rep. Devin Nunes will now head to a run-off in June.

Ballots are still being counted but mathematically former assemblywoman and Republican Connie Conway and Democrat newcomer Lourin Hubbard have secured the top two spots.

Conway has 34% of the vote. Hubbard has 19% of the vote.

The numbers may change slightly as mail-in ballots are still coming in, but the run-off is all but certain.

“I think I woke up every hour. It’s like being a little kid on Christmas Eve,” Hubbard said of the results.

“I’m feeling very energized, very good,” Conway said.

If Conway and Hubbard hold on to the top two spots by the time the state finalizes results on April 14, they’ll take part in a runoff election, consolidated with the primary election in June.

“We’re now going to have about half the county now having two congressional races on their ballot,” said Fresno County Clerk James Kus.

Many residents will not only be voting for a candidate to fill Nunes’s seat but also a candidate to represent their district under new lines.

“Congressman Nunes’s district was just wiped off the face of the landscape of the Central Valley,” Conway said.

That’s why Conway says her focus is on finishing Nunes’s job and taking care of the day-to-day tasks in congress. For Hubbard, this seat would mean the start of what he hopes to be a long political career.

“I’m on their side, I will be their champion and I will fight for them in Washington,” Hubbard said.

According to Kus, voter turnout was about 20%, but they are expecting a much larger turnout for election day on June 7.