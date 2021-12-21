Community mourns homeless man stabbed and killed in Fresno’s Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Community members came together on Tuesday night to honor the life of a 27-year-old homeless man who was stabbed to death in the Tower District over the weekend.

Organizers say they want to not only change the perception surrounding people who are homeless but also take a moment to recognize their lives and make their deaths matter like anyone else’s.

“We just felt to come out and honor this man, who others could have tossed out like the trash,” said homeless advocate, Cindy Delsid.

Delsid was one of the women who found the body of 27-year-old Angel Cortez Flores over the weekend.

She frequently does outreach work with the homeless and on a regular trip to pass out supplies, she says they found him.

“His hands were bloody, his eyes were open and I just I knew, he wasn’t alive,” said Delsid.

Fresno Police say he had been stabbed to death- but there’s no information on a suspect just yet.

Across town, an event for Homeless Person’s Memorial Day was held to honor the dozens of homeless people who died in Fresno County this year.

Paul Jackson, organizer and volunteer with Fresno Homeless Advocates, says this event is hosted in cities across the country tonight. Taking place purposefully on the winter solstice, the longest night of the year.

He says they wanted to take a moment to remember lives who we’re often invisible to the rest of the community.

“It’s a tragedy when people ultimately die because they didn’t get connected to services, and we’ve had that happen here,” Jackson explained.

Delsid says while Tuesday’s vigil honors Flores’ life for a moment, what really needs to happen next is justice.

“I hope you get caught. Because you took a life. For nothing,” Delsid said.

Police say anyone with information on this case can reach out to their detective unit and can stay anonymous.