Community mourns beloved Clovis ‘Dancing Man’ hit and killed by car near his favorite intersection

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The community of Clovis is mourning the loss of a popular doctor who was fatally struck by a car on Saturday night.

Investigators say 57-year-old Sidney Carpenter was hit and killed by a vehicle around 7:00 p.m. near Bullard and Temperance avenues in Clovis.

Carpenter’s death has shocked the Clovis community because he was well known for his dance moves on the very corner where he was killed.

Friends and family of Dr. Carpenter stopped by the accident site to honor the life of a man they say brought smiles to so many.

Sonhai Hackett Carpenter, Dr. Sidney’s husband, is still in shock and disbelief.

“I was in church, my sister-in-law called me and told me that she had gotten a call from the coroner’s office saying that my husband was dead,” said Sonhai.

He is still trying to process the news that his partner of six years is gone.

“Devastated, how can anybody lose somebody so close, he was my best friend he was my everything, he’s a good person, and I love him and he’s going to be truly deeply missed,” explained Sonhai.

Clovis police say they received several phone calls Saturday night about the crash that killed Dr. Sidney.

“When officers arrived on scene they located a pedestrian down in the roadway near a vehicle and a driver near that vehicle as well,” explained Clovis Police Corporal Kyle Christensen.

Investigators say Carpenter was crossing the street when a passing vehicle struck and killed him.

“It was dark at that time, and it’s getting darker a lot earlier,” Christensen said.

The driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

The doctor was well known in Clovis. Not just for his knowledge of medicine, but for his dance moves as well

“When I use to take my girls to school and I would see him in the morning,” recalled Dr. Sidney’s coworker, Grace Santare.

Santare is a longtime Clovis resident and like many others who would pass through the busy intersections, she’d see a dancing man each morning.

It took her some time to realize the ‘Dancing Man’ was one of her coworkers.

“When I saw him dancing a couple of times I thought to myself, wait a minute, I think that’s Dr. Carpenter, I asked him are you the dancing guy? And he said, ‘Yes Grace, I am, I am the Dancing Guy,” said Santare.

Residents in the area said Carpenter would stand on the corners of Bullard and Temperance and practice his dance moves as part of his exercise routine.

“His dancing, he had a passion for dancing he loved to dance, hip hop was his thing, he would make sure that everyone knew him in the community, he was well known as a street dancer of Clovis or Fresno,” said Sonhai.

“You never know how people can be walking or doing something in the streets and just touch your hearts,” Santare said.

“I’ve been here for ten years and I’d probably seen him out there on a weekly basis for probably most of my career,” Christensen said.

Several memorials were put up at the intersection following the news of Dr. Sidney’s death.

On Sunday night, residents held a candlelight vigil for the beloved doctor they say will be truly missed.

Dr. Carpenter was a pathologist at Kaiser Permanente, he was well known and well respected within the medical community.