Community leaders pledge to fight against human trafficking in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. – (KGPE) – January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month and on Tuesday, community leaders along with the Fresno police joined forces to strengthen their pledge to stop human trafficking.

Volunteers and organizers gathered at the corner of Blackstone and Shaw avenues to raise money for the organizations working to fight this issue.

‘Providing hope, healing, and restoration to lives impacted by human trafficking,’ that is the mantra organizations like Breaking the Chains live for and work towards to stop human trafficking.

“Human trafficking, even here in the central San Joaquin Valley, is actually number 2 in enterprise, what that means is so much of the violence that we see in the streets of Fresno is funded through human trafficking,” says Debra Rush, founder and CEO of Breaking the Chains.

With the help of organizations like the Marjaree Mason Center, the Central Valley Justice Coalition, and the Fresno Police Department, the pledge to stop trafficking has never been greater.

The strong collaboration between different organizations and agencies has led to not only fighting human trafficking, but being able to provide direct services, education, and care to victims.

Volunteers collected donations for local organizations during Tuesday’s event.

” Having those strong partnerships of a place to go to take these victims is essential in the type of work that we do,” says Chief Paco Balderrama.

The chief says in 2021, they rescued over 230 victims of trafficking. Even though the number of cases has been consistent, he recognizes that more work needs to be done to combat the issue.

“Part of it is education, we have to educate the public that this is a real issue, there are young ladies that are being forced to a life of crime,” says Chief Balderrama.

Advocates working to stop human trafficking say it doesn’t discriminate against anyone and so the issue remains a top priority for lawmakers.

All proceeds collected from the event will go to organizations fighting to stop human trafficking and help victims.

” The years of treating these victims as suspects is long and gone, we have to do better when we know better and that a better model here for the central valley,” says Chief Balderrama.