HURON, California (KGPE) – On Friday, families in Huron rallied to advocate for a local high school and a school district. Currently, the small city shares a school district with Coalinga.

“Growing up in Huron, I had to attend Coalinga High School, which is about a 20-minute ride but in the bus, it’s about an hour because we had to stop in fields, pick up other kids in ranches,” said Areli Arellano, an organizer with HEAL (Healthy Environment for All Lives). “So I had to wake up around 5:45 in the morning, get ready, get the bus at 6:30 a.m. and we would get to school around 7:30 a.m. before all the other kids.”

According to 2020 Census data, only 30% of residents in Huron have a high school diploma; 36% of the population is under 18 years old.

“Who’s gonna go to the high school? Is it gonna be our grandkids, our great-grandkids?” said Arellano. “We need to get a move on now or else it’s never gonna happen.”

Organizers also claim Huron elementary and middle schools don’t receive their fair share of district funding. Back in 2017, the state looked into a petition to split the Coalinga-Unified School District, but nothing happened.

The district superintendent wasn’t available for comment on Friday.

“The community feels that it’s better to have our own school district where we elect all of our board members that will ultimately understand the population of our community, which is very much hardworking farmworkers,” said Mayor Rey Leon.

“One of the issues is that you have to have enough people to be able to support a school in two separate locations,” said State Senator Anna Caballero.

The mayor said Huron does have enough people to qualify for its own school district, but it’s a lengthy process.

“I support it 100% but there’s a process that they have to go through with the county office of education, which then goes through the state office of education, and the decision is economic,” said Caballero, who later spoke to organizers at the rally and vowed to bring a state superintendent to meet with community members.