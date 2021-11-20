Community celebrates revitalization of Downtown Fresno during Fulton Street Party

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A historic part of Fresno was the site of a large street party on Saturday night.

Hundreds came out to celebrate the revitalization of Fulton Street. The Fulton Street Party had food, drinks, live music and so much more.

For Deri Lasher, spending an evening on Fulton Street was not something she thought she would be doing.

“Honestly, I didn’t come down here too much,” said Lasher.

But since the revitalization of Fulton Street, Lasher says the area is much more inviting.

“I was kinda sad when it got renovated but at the same time it’s kind of cool because we can do events like this it’s really awesome to see the transformation that’s occurred down here,” explained Lasher.

The Fulton Street Party started up again this year after it was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19.

“I think it’s great, I live here downtown,” explained local artist, Matt Ponce.

Ponce says Fulton Street has come a long way and he’s glad he can always participate because of his art.

“They let me do ArtHop, so every single ArtHop, I am a local artist,” said Ponce. “I paint, I airbrush, I am a muralist.”

The Fulton Street Party featured various types of music, everything from rock, R&B, and even Mexican folkloric dancers. It was a great way for locals to enjoy the evening and keep the downtown area alive.

“Come out, support the artists the vendors, come out and check out the culture, I’ve been spending a lot more time downtown and I love it out here,” said Lasher.