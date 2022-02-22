Cold temperatures across the valley impacting agriculture and businesses

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – Overnight below freezing temperatures are the main concern for crop growers across the valley.

Local agricultural leaders say serious damage can be done in a short amount of time, and one to three degrees can make a big difference.

“All it takes is one particularly cold night to do some damage,” CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau Ryan Jacobson said.

Jacobson said the Fresno County Farm Bureau says they’re closely monitoring the weather conditions.

“These temperatures that we’re looking at are very concerning right now… we are used to near freezing but not this far below freezing,” Jacobson said.

It’s unusual to have this cold weather, this far into February in the Valley, which is leaving farmers with very few options.

“All farmers can really do is run groundwater … the groundwater releases heat into the field and it may raise those temperatures anywhere from one to three degrees,” Jacobsen said.

But it was not just cold temperatures, the Valley saw a variety of effects from the cold. Madera and Tulare Counties saw chunks of hail coming down.

Strong winds tore through Bohner Lacefield Marine in Madera leaving the rood a mangled mess.

Experts say there could be a significant crop loss from a cold freeze like the one projected for Tuesday night.

But we may not see the true impact until several weeks or even months.