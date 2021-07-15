Club One owner gives tour of newly proposed site at Granite Park

FRESNO, California (KGPE)- Top Fresno Officials are recommending the city allow Club One Casino to move from its downtown location to a new location at Granite Park.

The City Manager and Mayor Jerry Dyer support the proposal that will be voted on July 29.

“What we have had out there is a vacant building where there has been graffiti, and this is going to be an added improvement to Granite Park,” said Dyer.

Club One Owner Kyle Kirkland isn’t allowed to operate out of the new site without approval but he has already put half a million dollars into renovations.

“There will be some dining room tables here,” said Kirkland as he gave our station a tour. “As you can see there is a bar. It actually lights up, which is kinda neat. We discovered a number of things about this place that are pretty cool.”

The new location previously was the Cabo Wabo Cantina, Club Imperial. The last owners operated it as a nightclub and it was closed in 2019.

“Starting here,” Kirkland said as he walked into the building. “The card room will start. This will all be carpeted and cameras and lighting on the tables.”

The nightclub area is around 13,000 sq ft, much smaller than the 28,000 sq ft location Club One was previously located in downtown Fresno.

Kirkland said Club One has spent 25 years at the old location but in March of 2020 it shut down due to the pandemic.

“It became obvious to us the location was going to be a problem and hinder our growth going forward,” he said. “So we made the leap to relocate.”

The nightclub portion of the new site is about half the size of their old building, which is why only 25 of the 51 card tables will operate at first.

However, once the more than $10 million renovations are complete, the site will be around 30,000 square feet with several restaurants and a total of 51 tables.

While Dyer supports the move, not everyone is on board.

Councilmember Tyler Maxwell represents the district Granite Park is located in. He said over the past two months residents have been calling with concerns.

“Is this going to impact our safety?” questioned Maxwell. “Is this going to impact parking and our neighborhoods? Is this going to impact the noise pollution or the light pollution in our neighborhoods?”

The club employs three hundred people and brings in around $1 million dollars in tax revenue for the city each year.

If the proposal is approved, Kirkland hopes to have the new location up and running in about a month.