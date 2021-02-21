Clovis soccer team returns to the Valley after being stranded in Texas

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The Clovis Crossfire youth soccer team has returned to the Central Valley after being stranded in Texas.

For nine days, the soccer team was stuck in Round Rock, Texas, waiting for the winter weather to clear up and flights to become available.

“Everybody was scrambling trying to get on to another flight,” coach Erik Hernandez said.

The snow began in Texas on Sunday and the freezing temperatures caused much of the state to lose power. Hernandez says even finding something to eat was a challenge.

“All of the food and snacks were all gone within an hour or so… Everybody was just buying them up. For a while we just had chips and candy,” he said.

After days of having their flights pushed back; players, coaches and parents finally got to begin boarding flights on Saturday.

Even though the trip to Texas turned into a lot more than they bargained for, Hernandez says he would do it all over again to see the way the soccer community came together

“I think this whole entire experience was nothing but a good character builder for these kids. To learn through adversity, how to figure things out, how to come together… That person may be your competition on the other side of the field, but look, they’re pulling for you back home, wishing the best for you,” he said.