Clean-up continues after strong winds rip through Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – It was a much calmer scene across the Central Valley on Tuesday compared to Monday’s wind event that toppled trees and caused power outages across the valley.

The Department of Public Works for the city of Fresno had over 200 calls for tree situations, prompting crews to work long hours to clean up the city.

Monday’s wind event brought about scattered debris and branches and some Fresno county residents were out cleaning up the aftermath.

Fresno public works director, Scott Mozier, says more crews were out on Tuesday, busy cleaning up.

“We went from having two crews working ordinarily on a given Monday, up to a dozen crews handling the wind event,” says Mozier.

He adds that crews will be hard at work for the next couple of days assessing and monitoring any damage.

“If there’s any issues where if any tree is still down, or limbs down, blocking road walks, sidewalks, driveways, that’s [our] number one [priority] to get those cleared,” says Mozier.

Fresno usually has a crew of four tending to the city’s trees. In the wake of Monday’s heavy winds, that number has surged to two dozen and crews have their work cut out for them.

“We’ve had really an unprecedented number of trees down and as much as the city we’d love to clean them all up in one day, it’ll take our forces a number of days to get through all the issues,” says Mozier.

The CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau says a certain amount of damage during these events is expected, but no major agricultural damage was reported.

“Whether it’s downed trees or broken branches, we do expect to see some damage from that event,” says Ryan Jacobsen, CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau.

Anyone with concerns about possible trees toppling down, they are asked to contact the department of public works.