FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – If you are headed to Woodward or Roeding Park this weekend, expect delays.

The Fresno Parks Director said there will be traffic control including extra police officers at both entrances at Fort Washington and Audubon.

The park is expected to be full, especially because this is the first Easter without restrictions since the Pandemic.

A few times a week Marilyn Dwyer and her dog Kenny go to the Woodward Dog Park.

“He loves it, if you see a pile of dogs that is where he is,” said Dwyer.

The pair plans to avoid the park over the weekend because of the crowds.

“I don’t think I will,” when asked if she would go to the park. “I’ll probably just give him a walk where we live.”

Each year thousands come through the park gates at Woodward and Roeding Regional Parks to celebrate the Easter Holiday.

“We expect to see the parks full especially out of COVID,” said Parks Director Aaron Aguirre.

If you are headed to the park, expect long lines. The city staff and about a dozen police officers will do traffic control throughout the day with the hopes of avoiding any issues.

“Have some patience,” said Sergent Diana Trueba-Vega. “Know that it might take some time to get into the park, and also be aware that when you are in the park or are leaving the park be aware of pedestrians.”

The city has set up dumpsters to block unauthorized parking and will be handing out trash bags to incentivize people to clean up after themselves. Entrance fees will be $7 instead of $5 because of the holiday.

“We are excited to have everyone here and full and back to the good ole days,” said Aguirre.

The city will stop vehicle entrance to the parks once it reaches parking capacity. The Woodward Park Capacity is 1400, and Roeding Park is 1200.