City leaders unveil new initiative to help address Fresno’s homeless crisis

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The City of Fresno has launched a new initiative to tackle homelessness. It’s called the Homeless Assistance Response Team, otherwise known as HART.

The team is made up of employees from the Poverello House, 10 city code enforcement employees, and a group of officers from the Fresno Police Department.

Fresno City Council President Luis Chavez says the team’s goal is to not only clear out homeless encampments around the city, but to also offer services to those who are living in them.

“Now we’re switching to a more strategic, a more compassionate approach,” explained Chavez. “They’ll actually go in and provide services, whether they be substance abuse, mental health, or even housing for a lot of these folks that are ready to come out of the streets.”

Over the next month, Chavez says the city plans to roll out several new initiatives to secure more shelter options for the homeless, including tiny homes and renovating old hotels into housing.



You can report problematic homeless activity in your neighborhood by calling 3-1-1.