CHP data shows rising number of deadly crashes in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – California Highway Patrol figures show a rise in the number of deadly car crashes in the Fresno area. Data shows 80% more people died on the roads in January 2022 than 2021.

One of those incidents claimed the life of Joe Silva. Family members are still mourning his loss after he was killed in a crash on Ashlan Avenue and Golden State Boulevard two weeks ago.

“It’s been 12 days since the accident, and it’s a life-changing experience,” said Elizabeth Torrez. “It was something that was totally unexpected, and it’s just been a dramatic change for our family.”

Elizabeth Torrez says she’s a little more hesitant every time she gets in her car and heads into an intersection now after losing her brother Joe Silva in a wreck this past January.

Officer Mike Salas says Silva was just one of 18 people to die on the roads this past January, out of the 15 total deadly wrecks they investigated.

“I can’t say we’re shocked, but we’re disappointed,” said Salas. “We hate to see even one number because one is someone’s, mom dad sister brother.”

Salas says the only way to make a change is by changing our own behavior on the roads: not speeding and putting down our phones.

“Be more thoughtful you know. Give yourself the right amount of time that you need to get from point A to point B.”