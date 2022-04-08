FIREBAUGH, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person died after a collision that resulted in a semi-truck overturning near Firebaugh according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP, a semi-truck was traveling west on Nees Avenue east of Oxford Avenue. A car was driving east on Nees, going an undetermined speed according to CHP.

For an unknown reason, the CHP says the driver of the car drifted into the westbound lane.

The semi-truck turned to the right to attempt to avoid a collision but the left side of the car still struck part of the semi-truck, according to the CHP.

CHP says the semi-truck overturned and came to a rest on the right side of the north shoulder. The car veered into the south shoulder according to CHP. The driver of the car was ejected from his vehicle in the collision despite wearing a seatbelt, according to the CHP.

The driver of the car would die from the incident, and the driver of the truck had no injuries according to CHP.

Investigators do not suspect drugs or alcohol playing a role in the incident at this time.