Central Valley Olympian finally gets to competing after quarintine

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – An Olympian from Clovis finally was able to race on the world stage.

Katie Tannenbaum, who competes for the US Virgin Island’s Olympic team in skeleton racing, finally got her chance to compete Thursday after being in quarantine for COVID-19.

“She’s an adrenaline junkie so when she saw skeleton, she said that’s it, that’s what I want to do,” her dad Peter Tannenbaum said.

He and his wife Sally Tannenbaum have been watching Katie train for the Olympics in the sport of Skeleton for years. The central valley native graduated from Clovis West high school but didn’t pick up skeleton, the ultra-high-speed sledding sport, until 2011.

After a decade of training, she finally qualified for the Beijing games. And while she initially tested negative for COVID when she got on the plane to the games, eventually she got a positive result back.

“About three days in she tested positive and then she had to go into quarantine for about 8 days,” Sally said.

Her mother said the entire time Katie was in isolation she was asymptomatic. But due to the Olympics’ strict protocols in Bejing, she had to stay in isolation until she got a negative test.

“It was scary because we didn’t know if she would get out in time to compete,” she added.

She said her daughter even missed out on being the flag bearer for the U.S. Virgin Islands’ team- where she lives now- because of the positive test. But just 1 day before her event, Katie tested negative and was allowed to compete. Her parents said not being able to get that much practice in before the race was a disadvantage but says she’s just glad Katie got to race.

“Don’t get hurt! Doesn’t matter where you place just don’t get hurt!” Peter added.

Tannenbaum is in another heat on Saturday and will race again then.