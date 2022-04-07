FRESNO, Calif (KGPE) – The high heat this early in the year is having an impact on everyone from valley farmers to those who work outdoors.

Medical workers are cautioning all of us to stay cool and hydrated.

The Central Valley expecting record heat in a two-day heatwave that will bring hot temperatures into the mid 90’s.

“When the temperatures get really high, it can be very dangerous,” said Dr. William Bunzel, an emergency medicine physician with UCSF Fresno.

He says he sees cases of people that need immediate relief from the heat.

“It can cause a lot of health issues and in some cases, can be life-threatening,” Dr. Bunzel said.

“A lot of farmers at this time will send their employees home just to stay safe during the hotter parts of the day,” said Ryan Jacobsen, the CEO of Fresno Farm Bureau.

He says this heat not only affects people but growers and farm animals as well.

“Those animals are just like humans. They need time to adjust and we’re not seeing that adjustment time to get through this heatwave,” Jacobsen said.

The National Weather Service had Fresno at a more comfortable 82 degrees Wednesday, but a huge jump of 10 degrees with a drop in humidity brings a new kind of danger.

“Anytime the temperature goes up, you’re going to see more rapid-fire spread regardless of the material,” said Johnathan Lopez with the Fresno Fire Department.

A fire that broke out in the backyard of a home around noon Thursday serves as a stark reminder for fire crews of the dangers that arise as the temperatures do.

“One person injured, they suffered first, and second degree burns to their upper body. Unfortunately, this building suffered heavy smoke damage throughout, so the contents of this house are pretty near a total loss,” Lopez said.

Fire officials recommend people get yard work done before 10:30 in the morning to avoid possibly sparking a fire.

If you are working outside, wear a hat and keep water handy.