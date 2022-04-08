Fresno, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The big day at the ballpark. Opening Day across the Central Valley for the Visalia Rawhide and Fresno Grizzlies.

The fans taking their seats for the first game. Team President Derek Franks says two hours before first pitch, they sold 8,000 tickets.

Most fans, grabbed seats in the shade on a heatwave Friday, that brought temperatures at the ballpark up to the mid 90’s.

Fresh paint and freshly tilled dirt, all the preparations for the highly anticipated opening day with high temperatures.

“We have a lot of ways to prepare, well first of all we have misters all around the ballpark so it’s really easy for the fans to get going with that,” said Stephen Rice, Media Relations Coordinator with the Fresno Grizzlies.

Gigi Payne is the Performance Trainer for the Grizzlies, her focus is to keep the players ready for the big game in this heat.

“We definitely focus on front loading and hydration, not just before it gets hot. Making sure that they get whatever breaks they need, they do have shade in the dugout during the game. We’re excited for opening day!” She said.

“I can’t to see all of our fans down here for the 20th season at Chukchansi Park,” said Rice.

The park is celebrating its 20th season in downtown Fresno.

The Grizzlies aren’t the only ones looking to hit it out of the park, with fans now back in full swing.

“Having everyone back, this year is kind of a build off last year where we started to get fans. I can’t wait to see how many fans we get at the ballpark,” said President and Team Owner of the Visalia Rawhide, Sam Sigal.

One player was already warming up for the Rawhide a whole seven hours before the game.

A mentality the new head coach Jorge Cortez wants to continue into the season.

“Well that’s our mentality, our mentality is to come to the field, do our best. We’re all excited about tonight’s game,” said Cortez.