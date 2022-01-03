Central California Blood Center reports less than a one day supply of blood amidst extreme shortage

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Central California Blood Center has entered the new year with a new urgency. As of January 3, the center is reporting their blood supply is 6% less than what they consider a critical amount, which leaves them with less than a one-day supply.

“It’s very concerning because we have been in an emergency blood shortage since last summer,” said Taylor Poisall from American Red Cross.

One blood donation can save up to three lives. When hospitals run low on supply, they’re forced to postpone treatments.

According to the CCBC, car accidents require the most blood. A single-car accident victim can require as many as 100 units of blood. During the winter months, accidents increase.

“There’s people out of town, there’s lots of travel going on, accidents increase with the weather and the fog that’s going on,” said Gordon Halstead from the Central California Blood Center.

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, blood drive events are logistically difficult.

“We normally will have blood drives at schools and businesses. With people being remote or not having those public blood drives, that has been contributing to the blood shortage,” Poisall said.

To find a blood donation center, visit donateblood.org.