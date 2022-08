FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Emmy and Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist Brian Dorman joins the CBS47 Eyewitness News Team from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Dorman has spent time working across the Midwest, and is excited to begin his journey on the West Coast, anchoring Eyewitness News at 5, 6, 7, 7:30 and 11 alongside CBS47 Evening Anchor Kathryn Herr and CBS47 Chief Meteorologist Lauren Wallace.