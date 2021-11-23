CBS47 On Your Side: $7,000 refund from Bank of America delayed

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Alex Holguin was owed $7,000 from Bank of America after a double payment of a home loan.

Holguin was facing a financial burden after payment on a Bank of America home loan became due.

An escrow company was late to pay so Holguin took the $7,000 from his savings to pay off the bank.

“I like to keep my bills taken care of, so I went ahead and paid it off,” Holguin said.

Then, the escrow company also paid Bank of America.

It was a double payment on the same loan.

Alex would call customer service for months trying to get it resolved.

“I talked to about 8 to 10 different people and each time they told me it’s coming in a few days,” Holguin said. “It’s in the mail. Well, I go to the mailbox and nothing is in there.”

Meanwhile, Alex was suffering from severe arthritis in his arms.

The stress of his savings gone was just adding more weight to his shoulders.

Then, moving into a new home, there were improvements to be made with the money that was no longer in his savings.

So he called us CBS47 On Your Side and a great contact we have with Bank of America was quick to help Holguin.

“It wasn’t until you called that I got an answer,” Holguin said. “You guys did it fast, one phone call from you guys did it.”

Bank of America overnighted a check for $7,132 dollars.

Holguin had his money refunded.

“I felt that stress go away and that I was being taken care of. Finally. CBS47 was on my side. And I appreciate it. Thank you.”

We want to thank Bank of America for looking into Alex’s problem and for overnighting his check.

Also since our interview, Alex says that his arthritis has been improving and he’s feeling good ahead of the holidays.

