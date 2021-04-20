Cannabis dispensaries coming soon to Fresno

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – It’s getting closer. The City of Fresno is currently deciding which applicants will be granted to fill the fourteen recreational marijuana business licenses–two for each district in the city. The goal is for some shops to be operational by the end of the year, which will be bad news for dispensaries that aren’t authorized to operate.

“From north Fresno to south Fresno, west, east, there’s 88 plus dispensaries that are operating. We know that once the City of Fresno does have their licensed dispensaries, those dispensaries that are currently operating will not be allowed to operate,” said Fresno City Council president, Luis Chavez.

The city is still going through the process of vetting applicants. Until they are running and can be taxed, Chavez says money is being lost.

“That was really the motivation for the city of Fresno moving forward because we know that every sale and transaction that is done outside of the city of Fresno is resources that are actually leaking out of the metropolitan area that we represent.”

The Fresno Chamber of Commerce is ready to help them get up and running.

“We’re gonna treat them the same exact way that we would all the other businesses in Fresno County and we’re gonna try to help them get plugged in,” said Scott Miller, the President & CEO of the Fresno Chamber of Commerce.

The city plans to use much of the tax revenue to benefit schools and law enforcement. City law enforcement reminds residents to exercise caution.

“We think it’s important that people remember that although marijuana is legal for medicinal or recreational purposes, it’s still against the law to operate a motor vehicle while you’re under the influence of marijuana,” said Lt. Rob Beckwith with the Fresno Police Department.