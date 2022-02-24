FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE)- Experts project that the invasion of Russia into Ukraine will mean higher gas prices and prices could possibly go over $5 a gallon locally.

“It is outrageous,” said Fresno Resident Tessa Jimenez. “It is hitting home.”

Since the beginning of the year, Jimenez has noticed gas prices climb.

“It is hurting the pockets definitely,” Jimenez said.

Experts say because Russia is the second-largest fuel supplier in the world, current gas prices will likely climb even more.

“California’s average gas will likely eclipse $5 in the next few weeks,” said Gas Buddy Petroleum Analyst Patrick De Haan.

For 30 years, Salter’s Distributing has delivered goods including things like hats and gloves to local businesses.

With around 30 vehicles on the road, the increase in fuel costs hits the bottom line hard.

The February 2022 gas invoice for Salter’s Distributing was nearly $18,000, which is nearly $8,000 more than the owner David Salter said he paid in February 2021.

Salter said the increase in cost means fewer raises for employees and higher costs for people when they head to the store.

“Everything inside your stores that are being delivered whether it is furniture or groceries or whatever,” Salter said. “That is going to go up according to gas prices.”

Scott Cain is the President of West Hills Oil, a company that delivers fuel to truckers and farmers. Cain also taught economics for over 20 years. He said due to the federal pandemic relief spending, this gas increase is especially dramatic.

“It is just adding insult to injury,” said Cain. “Economic times are gonna be hard for the foreseeable future.”

