SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGPE) – California announced tightening water deliveries to farms and cities on Friday as drought conditions intensify. The move comes after recent cuts by federal agencies.

The state will deliver only 5% of the amount requested by the farms and municipalities served by state reservoirs. The current drought – the second major drought in ten years – is now worse than the last one.

“The growers on the west side need to stay alive and they need to keep their crops alive, so they’re pumping their groundwater,” said Kings County Supervisor Doug Verboon. “But they don’t have good groundwater. So they’re having to come into the Central Valley, into our area, Kings County and take our groundwater out and move it to the higher elevations.”

Verboon says beating the drought means finding balance and showing all Californians they’re a part of it. That includes coastal cities desalinating seawater for their supplies and farms trading solar electricity from unused land in exchange for water.

“We need more of these projects to be done and put in place so that we can,” said Supervisor Verboon. “We can capture the water or wet years and we can share water with others and move it around.”

There is progress on additional water storage, including a new dam and reservoir. $2.2 billion in federal funding was approved on Thursday for the creation of the Sites Reservoir in northern California.