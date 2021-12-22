California prosecutors address surging DUI-related fatalities across the state

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – Seven district attorneys from up and down California held a press conference on Wednesday to warn about the dangers of drunk driving.

This was prompted after alarming numbers were recorded across the state for vehicular manslaughter cases involving alcohol or drugs.

Even in some of the smallest counties like Yolo County, there have been significant increases in deaths due to drunk driving.

The numbers are enough to get these district attorneys across the state to collectively make a plea to the public to not drink and drive. It is a deadly trend that’s taking place all across California.

“We decided to do this because we have seen significant increases in fatalities,” said Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert.

Fatal drunk driving accidents that district attorneys say were 100% preventable.

“We have seen a 125 percent increase in the number of cases that we’ve filed,” said Schubert.

From Sacramento County all the way down to San Diego County the increase in numbers is alarming.

“Our focus has always been to fight DUIs and DUI deaths, but this year and last year the battle has become really, really, difficult,” said San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan.

Here in Fresno County, District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp said the vehicular manslaughter cases that they filed have gone up significantly in the last two years.

“Over 2020 and 2021, we’ve seen a significant increase in not only vehicular manslaughter cases but also DUI deaths and were also seeing a significant number of repeat offenders,” said Smittcamp.

The message from all seven district attorneys who were at Wednesday’s press conference was the same, drink responsibly and if you’re going to drink, don’t drive.

“Really plan out, really take responsibility and accountability for your drinking and driving, if you see something say something, don’t be afraid to intervene,” Smittcamp said.

On Wednesday, there were two DUI crashes and arrests just hours apart in Fresno. Both of those crashes resulted with no injuries.