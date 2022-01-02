Business owners believe arsonist set fire that destroyed downtown Fresno brewery

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A fire caused $10,000 worth of damage at a brewery last week in downtown Fresno. Investigators initially said the fire was caused by a wiring accident, however, a few days after the fire, surveillance video shows someone walking past the business right before the fire started.

The owners of 411 Broadway Ales and Spirits, twin brothers Joshua and Joseph Soleno, say they’ve worked many years to make their dream a reality and now they feel it’s all been a waste of time.

“I kind of fell in love with the craft from an early age from there I went to UC Davis and attended one of their certification programs,” explained Joseph.

Four years ago, the pair was able to make that dream come true.

“We signed a lease on this building in 2017 and the address is 411 Broadway Street,” said Joseph.

But just a few days before the New Year, the warehouse for their business caught fire.

“Just about everything we need for production a lot of our fermentation vessels and brewing equipment has a lot of damage to it.”

The brothers said it set them back on both product and money loss.

“We had just purchased a couple thousand dollars worth of ingredients to keep up with production and had it delivered the day before, since we’re considered a food manufacturing company, we really can’t use any of that,” said Joseph.

The brothers say surveillance video caught a person walking in front of the business and a few moments later, the fire began to burn.

They’re now asking anyone who may know something to come forward or call the police.