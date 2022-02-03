Board president responds to the chaos at the Fresno Unified school board meeting

Fresno, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno Unified’s Board President is addressing concerns following the weekly board meeting ended abruptly Wednesday night.

“Excuses me, I have the floor,” yelled Jessica Mahoney at Trustee Terry Slatic as she took to the podium to speak during public comment. “I have the floor, sir.”

“Outbursts like these are never productive and never helpful to what we are trying to accomplish,” said Board President Elizabeth Jonasson-Rosas.

“I am still in shock,” said Mahoney. “There is order at these meetings and if you can’t have order democracy is out the window.”

Earlier in the meeting, the meeting went into recess twice as arguments broke out.

“Let’s get this on record,” said one of the speakers. “You aren’t supposed to respond look at this idiot. Yeah I am talking to you idiot, yeah you laughing.”

The chaotic scenes unfolded during the public comment sections of the meeting. A majority of the speakers criticized a tweet sent out by Trustee Veva Islas regarding anti-vaxers.

“Last night’s meeting was completely indicative of this ridiculous dysfunctional board,” said Trustee Slatic.

We need to refocus and remember the business of this board. We have to remember that whatever we do in terms of social media and harmful statements in the public are seen and heard and are not always interpreted as we intend them. Trustee Keisha Thomas.

Trustee Jonasson Rosas said that despite the outbursts, everything on the agenda was completed besides public comment.

“The number one focus is always going to be the well-being of our kids and anything that is aside from that distracts us from our primary purpose,” said Trustee Jonasson-Rosas. “I am trying my best as a board leadership to refocus that back to kids.”