Big Fresno Fair returns with COVID-19 protocols in place

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair 2021 kicked off Wednesday with hundreds of thousands of visitors expected during the next two weeks.

Last year, the pandemic turned the event into a drive-thru only experience, but the crowds returned for opening day.

Organizers said they worked with the Fresno County Department of Health to make the event as safe as possible.

Kara Moe, the manager of The Sleek Greek said they’ve been doing the fair for more than 15 years.

“It feels so good to have people come up. We’ve already had several regular customers come up and they’re so happy to get our food again,” she said.

Moe said she was there for the drive-thru event and being able to interact with customers again is the best part of being back.

“The vibe is here, the energy is here,” she said.

Organizers said this year will, for the most part, look like years past. But they are asking people to wear masks at indoor exhibits and are also recommending them outdoors.

They’re also taking safety measures, such as sanitizing rides and asking for daily health screenings for people working the fair.

Stacy Rianda said every year is exciting, but this one feels extra special for staff and vendors.

“They’ve all waited so long. This is like two years in the making, so everyone is definitely ready to put their best foot forward,” she said.

Organizers anticipate about 600,000 visitors.

The Big Fresno Fair is open from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m. until midnight Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. Sunday and Monday.