Big Fresno Fair prepares for Wednesday’s opening night

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Final preparations are underway as the Big Fresno Fair gets ready to open its gates on Wednesday afternoon.

“We are thrilled to be able to open those gates tomorrow at 4:00 and welcome our community,” said Deputy Manager Stacy Rianda.

But it wasn’t without struggle. Rianda says the pandemic continues to affect their event, as some vendors were unable to participate this year because of staffing and product shortages.

“They can’t get product. We’ve had concessionaires who would normally always be here say, ‘we can’t come, we can’t get staff.’ There are so many other challenges besides the health and safety of it that have impacted us this year,” she said.

Regardless of these challenges, however, Rianda says the fair still has the same number of vendors it always does.

One of those vendors, Lola Ramirez, says the only difference customers will see this year is individually packaged condiments instead of a self-serving station.

“They’ll come in for their food and everything will be there; salsas, everything they need,” she said.

Fairgoers are required to wear masks inside exhibits and are encouraged to wear them outdoors.

Some other safety measures being taken are:

Staff and vendors will have daily health screenings and complete a covid test prior to the fair and the second week of the fair

Staff, volunteers and vendors will wear masks indoors and outdoors, regardless of vaccination status

Rides will be sanitized daily

The fair is also offering vaccine clinics in the industry commerce building on Fridays and Saturdays.

“We have worked hand in hand with the health department through this entire process so that we stayed on top of all the protocols and making sure we follow CDC and state guidelines,” Rianda said.

The fair runs 4-11 pm Tuesday through Thursday and from 10 am to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.