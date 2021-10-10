“Big Fresno Fair” brings big security presence

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — With the “Big Fresno Fair” back in action after a year without due to the COVID-19 pandemic, large crowds mean more security.

“We always say that during the fair, this is always the safest place to be because we have such a high concentration of police officers,” says Stacy Rianda, Deputy Manager for the Big Fresno Fair.

With over 90 officers patrolling the grounds, close to 90 security cameras and strict entry measures organizers say they’re prepared to respond to any emergency.

“We’re constantly checking, we’re monitoring over surveillance video, we have patrols inside and outside,” Rianda explains.

Security protocols include wristband use and a curfew for kids at the fair without an adult. People under the age of 18 will have to be with an adult after 7:00 p.m. on weekend nights.

“The goal is for everybody to come out and have a great time and enjoy the fair,” says Sergeant Mark Van Wyhe with the Fresno Police Department. “Everybody wants to get back out there and provide them a safe environment to do that.”

The “Big Fresno Fair” runs through Oct. 17.