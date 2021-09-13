4 people injured following shooting inside pizza restaurant in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KGPE) – Four people, including a suspect, were injured Monday night after a shooting broke out inside of a pizza restaurant, according to the Merced Police Department.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers were called out to Mountain Mike’s Pizza near Olive and Meadows avenues after several people called 9-1-1 to report that gunshots had been fired inside of the business.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s or 30s suffering from a gunshot wound in the back of the restaurant.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where police say he is currently in critical condition.

Officers also found two other men with injuries, but are unsure if they were actually shot. Police say the two men might have been injured in a fight that broke out after the shots were fired.

Both men were taken to local hospitals to have their injuries treated.

Following the shooting, police say customers inside of the restaurant were able to detain the suspect before officers could arrive.

Police say the suspect was injured during the incident and is currently recovering in the hospital.

The motive for the shooting is currently unknown but police say it appears to be a random incident.

Officers believe the suspect was the only person who opened fire.