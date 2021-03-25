American Red Cross urges Central Valley to “Be Red Cross Ready”

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – “Be Red Cross Ready” are presentations offered to the community by red cross trained presenters–both staff and volunteers to help individuals, families and communities prepare for disasters.

“So, we focus on the essentials of being Red Cross Ready–that’s having a kit, making a plan and being informed and we can also adjust the presentation to cover a range of different disasters,” said Ethan Walker, the Regional Preparedness Manager for the American Red Cross.

From home fires to wildfires, earthquakes to extreme heat, the presentations help educate and better prepare the community — especially amid a pandemic.

“If you know how to prevent home fires from starting, you know to keep things that can catch on fire three feet from the heat, to keep an eye on cooking fires, that can help prevent those fires from starting in the first place and that’s really what we’re able to still do even during a pandemic around preparedness.”

The “Sound the Alarm” campaign runs from April 8th to May 8th. Its goal is to make sure everyone has a working smoke alarm in their home. Before the COVID pandemic, the Red Cross went door-to-door installing smoke alarms. This year, they’re focusing on educating the community on fire prevention and even Red Cross members find the reminders helpful in their own lives.

“Even me, as someone whose job it is to do disaster preparedness day-to-day, there’s more I can and should be doing…test your alarms and practice your home fire escape plan because if it’s not part of your routine, you’re prob’ not gonna remember to do it.”

We invite you to join us in supporting our local Red Cross. They are collecting money to help with emergency response efforts.