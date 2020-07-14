American Red Cross looking for 200 volunteers from the Central Valley

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Experts are predicting a busy wildfire season and the American Red Cross is asking for a big help from the Central Valley community. They’re hoping for 200 new volunteers to step up and help out by serving as disaster responders this wildfire season.

Disaster responders volunteer at blood donor and shelter service locations and spokesperson for the American Red Cross in the Central Valley, Nicole Maul shares the benefits.

“Being a disaster responder volunteer is probably one of the most special things that you can do. You know for folks who are being evacuated from these disasters they’re probably having one of the worst days of their life.”

It’s wildfire season and the red cross focuses on being prepared before disaster strikes. COVID-19 brings additional obstacles for everyone involved like less space in evacuation centers.

“We know we’re asking for a large number and it’s a big goal, but any progress we make towards that 200 volunteer goal is going to be able to help someone else’s life.”

American Red Cross currently has around 2,000 active volunteers in the Central Valley. Volunteer for the Red Cross in the Central Valley, Cindy Huge, who’s been volunteering for almost eight years now, shares how she got started.

“My friend said, you just can’t sit at home and drink coffee and talk about nothing, so please use all your skills and so I went to a Red Cross meeting for volunteers and found out all the wonderful things they do.”

The Red Cross offers various volunteering positions. Huge says not only is it rewarding, she’s made lifelong friends.

“I do have a lot of friends and we support each other in our efforts. It’s been the best thing that I’ve done in my life besides getting married and having children, but it is the best I’ve done, ever.”

Additionally, the Red Cross will be hosting a virtual volunteer fair for potential disaster responders at 4pm, Wednesday, July 22nd.

