FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – One woman’s 50 years of service to the Fresno Police Department was celebrated on Friday, giving Roselyn “Roz” Clark thanks from both the department and the city for her decades of voluntary work supporting first responders, victims, and others in need.

“She’s been like a mother to me, a mother to this city, a mother to our officers,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer, who worked closely with Roz when he was police chief.

Roz was instrumental in founding the local chapter of the Fresno Police and Neighborhood Watch program, serving as its president for 40 years.

Roz also stepped up during some of the biggest emergencies in Fresno, including the time a jet crashed near an elementary school on Olive Avenue in December 1994. Roz and her husband brought their mobile home to the scene of the crash, which became the police command post in the parking lot of a restaurant.

“They stayed at that command center for several weeks and were available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week providing food and refreshments,” said Mayor Dyer.

“The officers were able to spend time in the motor home, get warm, use the restroom,” said Lindsay Hughes, a retired officer. “And I can tell you that the coffee and the hot chocolate were big hits because it was absolutely freezing out there.”

The community leader has also volunteered with the Red Cross to help victims of Hurricane Katrina, the flooding in Pennsylvania, and fires in San Diego.

“I don’t know of anyone that’s put forth the energy and the effort and contributed as much as Roz and Fred Clark,” said Dyer.