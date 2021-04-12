$3,500 relief grants for independently-owned restaurants

FRESNO, California. (KGPE) – The California Restaurant Foundation initially began the “Resilience Fund” to invest in employees of the food service and beverage industry by providing scholarships and relief for workers facing hardship as the COVID crisis grinds on.

“So, the ‘Restaurant’s Care Resilience Fund’ is an extension for our relief fund for individuals. We’ll be providing $3,500 grants to small businesses and restaurants in about eight counties in California including Fresno and Kern,” said Alycia Harshfield, the Executive Director of the California Restaurant Foundation.

The foundation partnered with SoCalGas, San Diego Gas and Electric, and Pacific Gas & Electric to grant around $1.25 million dollars to more than 300 restaurants in California.

“It’s not unusual for the utilities to partner in this type of effort. We’ve done that in the past and we all share that common goal of helping our communities. I would say, personally, that’s an important milestone as you look for a return to normal or some sense of normal,” said Denny Boyles, the Fresno spokesmen for PG & E.

It’s estimated that one in six restaurants nationwide are closed permanently due to COVID.

With more than 90,000 food and beverage places in California, the Resilience Fund program tackles the problem from the ground up.

“It’s beyond the restaurant. The farmers, the distributor, the food manufacturers, it’s such a vital business and it’s important to our community and to the California economy that we keep restaurants going,” said Harshfield.

Applications are open through Sunday, April 18th, and announcements of who will be receiving the grant will be in early May of this year.