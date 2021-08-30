3 shootings, 2 deaths, 1 violent weekend in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE) – A violent weekend in Visalia with three separate shootings, two deaths, and multiple others hospitalized.

The city has had 9 homicides so far this year, and two of those took place on Sunday.

“Honestly, I don’t remember a weekend where we’ve experienced this kind of activity in such close proximity to each other,” said Mike Short from the Visalia Police Department.

It started on Friday evening when a man was shot at Whitendale Park and transported to the hospital.

“He is now currently listed in critical but stable condition,” Short said.

On Sunday, police say a man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in the parking lot of Mary’s Vineyard – before turning the gun on himself. The two were meeting for a child custody exchange – but no children were present. The man is now in critical condition at Kaweah Health Medical Center.

“We’re still investigating what exactly occurred between them that precipitated this, but we can tell you that they were in a previous relationship with each other and had children in common,” Short said.

While police handled the scene at Mary’s Vineyard, Short says the department received a call regarding an assault near East Myrtle Avenue. One man was found with a gunshot wound and later died at the hospital.

Short says the department is searching for suspects in the shootings at Whitendale Park and East Myrtle.

“Our detectives are working very diligently on all three cases and are handling them all at the same time,” he said.

If anyone has information regarding any of the cases, you can call the Visalia Police Department at (559) 713-4234.