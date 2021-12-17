27 cadets graduate from Fresno City College Fire Academy

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Central Valley’s newest firefighters crossed the stage and graduated from Fresno City College’s Fire Academy on Friday. And while every single Fire Academy class is close and bonds over the experience- this class had one very special experience bonding them together.

27 cadets that are a part of the 56th graduating class of FCC’s Fire Academy all traveled to New York City for the 20th anniversary of 9/11 together. The cadets say the experience is making them even more prepared to take on the job.

One thousand and four hours later, these cadets have completed all the training required by the California State Fire Marshal’s office to serve as firefighters across the state.

And while not part of their training officially, class president and Cadet Scott Jackel says their experience visiting New York City for the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 was invaluable.

“Going over there and having them experience that, give them a little eye-opening of what the fire service is about and the sacrifices that we’re made.”

Jackel said as one of the older cadets- he remembers 9/11 well, but many of the cadets in the class graduating on Friday weren’t, or we’re just too young to remember. Jackel said for him he now sees the profession from a new perspective.

“It was probably the most unforgettable experience for me to get to go over and actually talk to some of the firefighters and tour some of the firehouses, and see the memorial,” said Jackel. “It was a somber experience.”

Cadet Grey Ray said being able to share the experience with the rest of the class is something he will hold onto forever.

“Being able to hold the weight of that moment in our history, was just very special,” said Ray.

Jackel said every cadet that started the program with them, ended up graduating, which doesn’t always happen when going through the Fire Academy.