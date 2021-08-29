Teen girl, man injured in shooting at Millerton Lake, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were shot and injured at Millerton Lake on Sunday evening, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on the west end of the lake by the old courthouse near Millerton Road.

After speaking with witnesses, deputies reportedly learned that gunfire had erupted between two groups on a boat dock. Authorities say the shooting was gang-related.

As innocent bystanders ran to safety, State Park rangers arrived in the area and began treating two victims who had been shot.

Deputies say a teenage girl was shot and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A man was also reportedly shot and has been identified by deputies as a friend of the suspect. Deputies are still working to identify the person who shot him.

He was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A man believed to be the shooter was detained by rangers in the parking lot of the boat launch. His identity has not been released at this time.

Authorities say they are working on figuring out a motive for the shooting.