16 new hires sworn into Fresno’s police department

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno’s police department got bigger on Thursday with 16 new hires sworn in as officers during a ceremony in Downtown Fresno.

“Welcome to one of the best agencies in the state of California where we are focused on making our community one of the safest places to live in the Central Valley,” said Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama.

Very happy to swear in 16 new police officers and 10 professional staff members to the @FresnoPolice! Welcome to the team, now let’s go make a difference! pic.twitter.com/t05gT1HRHa — Chief Paco Balderrama (@BalderramaPaco) December 17, 2021

Chief Balderrama congratulated and celebrated new members of the department. Among them was Triston Beaumont, who says he’s excited to serve his community.

“It’s a really gratifying day to be able to stand here in front of all these people and take that pledge that I’m going to serve my community and do my best to make it a better place,” said Beaumont.

One by one, the new recruits took to the stage, with family, friends, and city leaders present to welcome them. Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer acknowledged the sacrifice, commitment, and work of the new officers.

“Thank you for choosing the Fresno police department. It is a choice,” said Mayor Dyer. “I do believe that we have the best police department in the nation.”

It wasn’t just a special day for the new recruits, but also for their families and loved ones.

“It is your encouragement, your support, your understanding that is going to allow them to have a successful career,” says Mayor Dyer.

Another 10 members were also added to the department’s professional support staff which includes dispatchers, crime scene investigators, and service officers at the special ceremony.

“We get the opportunity to bring justice to our leaders, restore families, take dangerous felons off the streets and rid our community of dangerous drugs and illegal firearms,” says Chief Balderrama.