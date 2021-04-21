107th Clovis Rodeo kicks off with new COVID-19 protocols in place

CLOVIS, California. (KGPE) – The 107th Clovis Rodeo is officially back!

Wednesday marked the opening night of the five-day rodeo ending on Sunday.

It was cancelled last year for the first time ever – due to the pandemic.

Organizers say that big changes are required to pull off a big event like the Clovis Rodeo.

More than 40 professional bull riders from around the country were seen riding and roping for a win during the opening night performance.

Families of all ages, enjoying the age-old tradition back after a year hiatus.

“It’s nice to smell manure instead of hand sanitizer,” said Clovis Rodeo President Ken Elliot. “We are back here now we are doing the best we can, we are coming back.”

But to come back, the rodeo association had to make changes.

Capacity is capped at 40% and social distancing and masks are required unless eating or drinking.

Guests also must be fully vaccinated or show a negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours to enter the rodeo grounds.

“People are tired of being locked up in their homes, they want some outdoor activity and what better place than a rodeo in old town Clovis at the end of April,” said Clovis Mayor Jose Flores.

Mayor Flores feels the rodeo association has put together a safe event and is ready for the entire city to reopen.

But in order to do that, he urges people to get vaccinated.

“I encourage people who resemble me or otherwise, who have other vulnerabilities, take the vaccine, its safe. I still haven’t grown another arm and I don’t get 5g, so all those naysayers, aren’t right,” said Mayor Flores.

Kidding aside, they do have tickets still available for the remaining days of the rodeo.

You’ll have to buy them at the box office.

Just remember to bring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.