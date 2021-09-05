10-year-old boy fakes asthma attack to escape armed carjacking near Selma

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – Isabel Torres was visiting her brother’s home on Saturday when she says she heard a strange noise coming from inside.

“I knocked on the door, nobody opened the door. I heard a noise, but I wasn’t too sure what it was. I knew it sounded like a pellet gun,” she said.

According to police, that was the sound of 39-year-old Jorge Calleres shooting his ex-girlfriend in the face, before running out of the house and forcing himself into Torres’s car – with her two children, two cousins, and one niece inside.

“He shoved himself in there and put a gun to the back of my head and he told me to go, telling me he was going to shoot me if I didn’t go faster,” Torres said.

Six lives could have ended that afternoon if it weren’t for Isabel’s ten-year-old son, Sergio, who faked an asthma attack that led to their release.

“I could see the fear in my son’s eyes…he was saying, ‘excuse me, sir, excuse me… I looked over at him and he was just shaking, shaking…but I have a gun to the side of me,” she said.

The family was let out on the side of the freeway outside Fresno, where a pastor pulled over and assisted them. Shortly after, Calleres was arrested in a neighborhood in Southeast Fresno after resisting officers.

Police say he was on drugs and suffered a medical issue, then died an hour later.

Torres, just thankful she and her children are safe.

“This is all we had yesterday, and we made it through that. It’s going to be me and them, forever…” she said.

Calleres’ ex-girlfriend who was shot is now in critical condition. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the attempted homicide, carjacking, and kidnapping.